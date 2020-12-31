Spain bids bleak farewell to 2020 with highest single-day cases since November

Spain bids a bleak farewell to 2020 with its highest single-day new Covid infections since November.

THE Ministry of Health has today announced 18,047 new infections and 148 coronavirus-related deaths while revealing the incidence rate has risen by 14 points since yesterday.

It now stands at 279 cases per 100,000 inhabitants having started to decrease at the end of last month.

According to the latest daily epidemiological report, Spain continues with an upward trend in cases before New Year’s Eve, marking the highest figure since last November 13 when more than 21,000 were registered.

However, 148 deaths is the lowest toll recorded this week, not including the weekend tally, though Spain has seen 622 fatalities.

Hospital admissions have also fallen by around 500 with 11,535 Covid patients currently being treated on wards after 1,316 new admissions and 1,684 discharges since yesterday.

