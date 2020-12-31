School of Rock: Rock, Pop and Jazz for Children and Teens in Torrevieja

CHILDREN and Teens in Torrevieja will get to learn Rock, Pop and Jazz as part of Music & Harmony’s Singing and Music School readying them for a real-life gig.

Music & Harmony are aiming to bring the movie ‘School of Rock’ to life as they train children and teens ages between 10 and 18 (with or without musical experience) ready for a live performance.

They bring together groups and individuals to learn rock, pop and jazz, putting together rehearsals where each participant puts into practice the technique of his or her instrument, as well as guidelines for playing in a group with other instrumentalists, in what is promised to be one of the most fun and entertaining ways to learn music.

To sign up for a free trial class and get a feel for whether you would like to participate, please call WhatsApp: +34627167984.

Rehearsals take place at Calle Alta 19, Bajo 1, Torrevieja, La Mata on January 10 and 17.

