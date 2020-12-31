Russia Claims To Have Found A Covid Antidote

RUSSIA claims to have found the world’s first Covid antidote

Scientists in Russia have claimed that they have developed the world’s first Covid-19 antidote which is 99 per cent effective against the coronavirus, according to the Federal Medical and Biological Agency (FMBA).

“This is the first etiotropic drug that directly affects the virus,” Veronika Skvortsova, head of the FMBA, told the Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin.

“In fact, this is an antidote for coronavirus infection.”

“If clinical trials confirm the effectiveness of this drug, it will be the first safe, effective, direct-acting antiviral drug that has no analogs in the world,” Ms Skvortsova said.

However, Russia’s vaccines have been widely criticised in the past, and the World Health Organisation has already advised against the use one of their antiviral treatments.

Russia developed the first Covid-19 vaccine, Sputnik V, and earlier this month Russian experts claimed that the jab was just as effective against the new mutant strain of Covid-19 as it is against the original virus.

