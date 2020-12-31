ARCHAEOLOGISTS have found around 30 weapons, shields and helmets just west of Albacete, central Spain, in an area which used to be the ancient Roman city of Libisosa.

-- Advertisement --



According to national Argentinean daily, La Nacion, the swords, knives, helmets, shields and other items are in a good state of conservation despite being more than 2,000 years old.

The area was a settlement even before Roman times, as Iberian remains having been found there, and it was also important in the Medieval era, which is why it is of great interest to archaeologists.

The city that the Romans called Libisosa is now near the town of Lezuza, and its central location made it interesting to the Romans from the year 180 BC when Rome had began conquering Iberia.

Over the years, digs have revealed plates, pottery, cups and many other items, and thanks to a publication by professors Fernando Quesada and Hector Uros, from Madrid and Murcia Universities respectively, more details about life in the era is being revealed, especially regarding battles which took place in the area.

One of the most interesting finds is a sword which is bent as a result of spending hundreds of years leaning against a wall.

Another is a metal helmet, which is unlike others found from the era.

Archaeological digs will continue in the area and hopefully reveal more interesting items.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Roman weapons uncovered in central Spain”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.