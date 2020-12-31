RACING billionaire JP McManus’ daughter-in-law has died at a resort in Barbados

Billionaire businessman and racing magnate JP McManus has suffered a shocking loss after his 40-year-old daughter-in-law Emma McManus died suddenly on Wednesday, December 30 during a stay at the luxury Sandy Lane resort in Barbados. The family had been enjoying a holiday when Emma became ill and was rushed to a near-by medical centre before passing away. The Royal Barbados Police are investigating her sudden death but have ruled out any foul play.

A family friend in Ireland, Declan Moylan, said: ‘I’ve just heard it two minutes ago from my daughter, terrible news, unbelievable.

‘They’re pretty shaken up by it, it’s unbelievable.

‘Oh my God, terrible. I don’t know how John is, I just got a quick phone call.’

According to local police:

‘We don’t know what sickness she had – the doctor has to deal with that – but she wasn’t feeling well and went to the medical centre, that’s where we got the call and we responded. It’s being treated as a sudden death but there is no suspicion of foul play.’

