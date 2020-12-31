Queen Grants Royal Assent to Brexit Deal

Queen grants royal assent to Brexit Trade Deal- with just hours to spare.

Boris Johnson said: ‘The moment is finally upon us… now is the time to seize it’ after the Brexit deal became law with just hours to spare when the Queen granted her royal assent. Her Majesty granted royal assent to Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s Brexit deal after British MPs overwhelmingly agreed to it. The Brexit legislation, which was finally agreed on Christmas Eve after many years of negotiating with the EU, was rushed through Parliament on Wednesday, Dec. 30.

“The destiny of this great country now resides firmly in our hands. We take on this duty with a sense of purpose and with the interests of the British public at the heart of everything we do. “11 pm on the 31 December marks a new beginning in our country’s history and a new relationship with the EU as their biggest ally. This moment is finally upon us and now is the time to seize it.” said the Prime Minister.

