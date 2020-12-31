Puppies dumped in rubbish

LOCAL POLICE in Las Palmas de Gran Canaria reported that they had found four puppies, approximately two to three weeks old, abandoned in a backpack in a rubbish container.

The Local Police reported on their Twitter account that they had been found in the morning in the San Jose district of the city, thanks to a call from a concerned local resident, and rescued with the help of the local Animal Protection Services.

They were initially taken into the care of a member of the Animal Protection Service at his home, and it was reported that they could not eat alone, so there was some fear for their survival.

The Local Police later reported on Twitter that the puppies had been taken by the SOS Hunde GC shelter and that they had started to eat. They will be large dogs and currently require constant care.

The Animal Protection Service condemned such actions and reminded everyone that there are better options than abandoning the puppies, such as putting them up for adoption.

Anyone interested can contact them on proteccionanimal@laspalmasgc.es or 928 448 616.

In response to the tweet published by the police, a woman responded with what she believed to be the name of the owner of the puppies’ mother, so if her information proves to be correct, the police may be able to charge him.

