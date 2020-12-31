PROTESTS After A Black Man Is Shot Dead By Police Outside Dublin yesterday, Wednesday 30



Protests are taking place in the village of Clonee, outside Dublin, Republic Of Ireland, after armed gardai, yesterday, Wednesday 30, shot and killed a black man, George Nkencho, aged 27.

A spokesman for the garda said, “At approximately 12.15pm, today, December 30, 2020, Gardaí responded to reports of a public order incident involving a male, in his late twenties, armed with a knife at Hartstown Shopping Centre. During an incident at the EuroSpar business premises in Hartstown Shopping Centre, a male staff member received facial injuries. Subsequently, a second public order incident was reported at the Post Office in the Hartstown Shopping Centre”.

It continued, “Uniform, unarmed Gardai responded to the scene and observed a male continue to threaten members of the public and Gardai with the knife. Gardai followed the male on foot and in vehicles from the Hartstown Shopping Centre towards Manorsfields Drive, Dublin 15. During this period Gardai were engaging with the male and encouraging him to drop the weapon”.

It added, “Members of the Armed Support Unit arrived at a scene and was also threatened with a knife and implemented a response where the use of less-lethal force options – taser and OC spray – was unsuccessful. At approximately 12.35pm a member of the Armed Support Unit discharged a number of shots from his official firearm shooting the male. The male was treated at the scene by Garda Armed Support Unit paramedics and Dublin Fire Brigade paramedics and transferred to Connolly Hospital Blanchardstown. The male was pronounced dead at Connolly Memorial Hospital”.

