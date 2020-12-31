PRITI PATEL Deported More Than 1,100 Foreign Criminals In 2020, ignoring protests by celebrities



Home Secretary, Priti Patel, reportedly deported more than 1,100 foreign criminals from the UK during 2020, in defiance of protests by celebrities like Thandie Newton, and Naomi Campbell.

-- Advertisement --



The Home Office list of those deported included 189 rapists, 705 drug dealers, 70 child sex offenders, and 141 charged with assaults or grievous bodily harm, flown out of the UK on more than 30 charter flights.

A Home Office source reportedly revealed to The Telegraph that a growing number of cases are being blocked by pressure groups and human rights lawyers, saying, “Despite protestations from the Labour Party, and do-gooding celebrities, the Home Secretary has not let up in her determination to remove foreign criminals from our country. We have removed 1,100 this year and will push on with plans to increase this next year”.

That is in reference to calls from more than 70 MPs, including Jeremy Corbyn, the former Labour Leader, plus around 80 or so black British celebrities and actors, who earlier this month demanded Priti Patel cancelled a flight on December 2, that was deporting 28 convicted criminals to Jamaica, which Priti Patel ignored.

__________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Priti Patel Deported More Than 1,100 Foreign Criminals In 2020”.

For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and, Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.