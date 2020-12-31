Prince Harry and Meghan Markel’s New £30million Podcast Series Gets Off to Slow Start.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markel’s New podcast series has got off to a slow start, so slow in fact that it was initially charting below a show that is designed to send listeners to sleep!

-- Advertisement --



Their first Archewell Audio offering entered in at 17th place on the Spotify listings, leaving it three places behind Deep Sleep Sounds which features whale and sea noises, although, yesterday, it did manage to leapfrog its “rival” and go to No 7. Discussions on the podcast focused on mental health and mindfulness in the first episode before sweetly concluding with the gospel song This Little Light of Mine.

In the US — where Prince Harry, 36, and Meghan, 39, now live — it went into the charts at No 68 before rising to 26. Behavioural expert, Judi James, says Harry appears to have dropped his plummy accent to speak in “Estuary English” on the new £30m Spotify podcast.

Recently, Harry and Meghan were understood to be brokering an extension to the 12-month Megxit deal – and the prince plans to return here in the New Year to seal it. It is understood that they want a more permanent agreement to continue as non-working royals in California despite big-money deals just agreed with Netflix and Spotify. Meghan and Harry’s existing Megxit deal, which was agreed at January’s Sandringham summit, is due to expire on March 31 2021.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Prince Harry and Meghan Markel’s New £30million Podcast Series Off to a Slow Start”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.