POLAR BEAR suits allow grandparents to hug grandchildren after nine months apart in Christmas day surprise.

Barbara, aged 71, and Clive Walshaw aged 73, have been shielding due to the coronavirus since march and were feeling the strain of not seeing their grandchildren. The grandchildren have their own room at their Grandparents house and would see them several times a week before March.

Christmas was looming and Quinn, aged six, Morgan aged eight, and fourteen year-old Mackenzie, were upset at finding out that even on Christmas day they couldn’t sneak a visit, and would only see their grandparents via a video call.

Barbara had come across giant inflatable polar bear suits while browsing the internet and came up with a plan. Much to the delight of the grandchildren, on Christmas day they surprised the family and had their first hugs in nine months.

Barbara said “We wanted to be careful because if we got poorly it wouldn’t just be us that were poorly, the boys would feel like they were responsible for it – which isn’t what we wanted.

“But the costumes worked really well. Totally enclosed. It was the best idea I’ve ever had I think”.

