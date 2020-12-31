People In England’s Only Tier 1 Area Fear Arrival Of ‘Selfish’ Tourists.

Residents of the Isles of Scilly say they are ‘extremely relieved’ to be the only area in England left in Tier 1 but are now worried that “selfish people” will travel there to escape the UK’s country-wide lockdown.

The Scilly Isles has a population of just over 2,000 people and will be the only people to enjoy England’s most lenient coronavirus restrictions after it was announced the rest of the country will be moved into Tiers 3 and 4 at midnight on Wednesday, Dec. 30.

Jonathan Smith, a St Martin’s councillor who also runs a small organic fruit and vegetable farm, said it was a relief but “no great surprise” as the islands have not recorded a single case of Covid-19 since September.

“It’s an interesting paradox that Scilly remains the only place left in Tier 1. We are probably the place in the country for fewest options for travel, shopping and eating out in the winter months. Although the archipelago had struggled over the summer due to a drop in tourism, Mr Smith urged those from the mainland not to visit the islands for a “New Year or winter holiday,” he said.

Recently, a group of people were immediately sent back to the UK when airport security learned they had not taken a covid test.

