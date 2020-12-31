“NOTHING is what it seems” in The Taming of the Fury, a Shakespeare-inspired musical theatre production coming to Murcia in 2021.

A drunkard wakes up surrounded by people who make him believe that he is a noble lord, possessor of great wealth, and right there, for him and those present, he will witness the story of The Taming of the Fury.

Nothing is what it seems in this theatre production as we follow the journey of the now ‘noble lord’ which covers weddings, marriage, betrayal, music and even some comedy.

It promises to be ‘an energetic attack against incomprehension and intolerance, in a coming and going of characters in a state of grace while they live their own misfortune, a real bazaar of kaleidoscopic types and situations, of deception and challenges and questions thrown up into the air.”

This wonderful show takes place on January 15, 2021, from 8 pm, with tickets costing between €10 – €15 via www.mgticket.com or at the box office.

