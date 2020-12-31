Nightingale Hospitals Across England ‘Reactivated’ To Cope With High Covid Demand

Nightingale Hospitals Across England Have Been ‘Reactivated’ After Months of Lying Idle.

According to reports, Nightingale hospitals in London and across England have been ‘reactivated’ just in time to admit patients as the capital’s NHS facilities struggle under the pressure of a new wave of coronavirus cases. It is also understood that the Excel centre site has been readied after laying deserted for months as Britain yesterday recorded 981 Covid deaths in the deadliest day of the pandemic since April.

NHS England medical director Stephen Powis has described the Nightingale hospitals as ‘our insurance policy, there as our last resort’. The Army is on standby to staff the facilities if the NHS exceeds its capacity of critical care beds and currently has 5,000 personnel deployed in the Covid-19 response, said Defence Secretary Ben Wallace.

Speaking at a Downing Street press conference on Wednesday, he said, quote: ‘We asked all the Nightingale hospitals a few weeks ago to be ready to take patients if that was required. Indeed, some of them are already doing that, in Manchester taking step-down patients, in Exeter managing Covid patients, and in other places managing diagnostics, for instance. Our first steps though, in managing the extra demands on the NHS, are to expand capacity within existing hospitals – that’s the best way to use our staff.’

