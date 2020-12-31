THE Andalusian Government will create a New Animal Welfare Law for Andalucia.

Elias Bendodo, Minister of the Presidency, Public Administration and the Interior confirmed that the government have started to create the new law. The main aims are to protect animals from harm and ensure that owners are responsible.

-- Advertisement --



The current law that has been in place since 2003 does not go far enough and Bendodo explained that the new law will, “respond to an Andalusian society that is especially sensitized and aware of the need to promote respect, protection and welfare of the animals“.

The law will cover preventing the abandonment and killing of animals, registrations and identification, banning certain animals from being kept, and controlling populations.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “X”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.