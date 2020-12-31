Nerja approves its Sustainable Urban Mobility Plan

Nerja approves its Sustainable Urban Mobility Plan
CREDIT: Ayuntamiento de Nerja

Nerja has approved its Sustainable Urban Mobility Plan.

THE action plan aims to improve the movement of goods and people in the municipality, with equality between pedestrians and motor vehicles.

Its objective is also to promote the quality of life of the people of Nerja and respect for the urban environment.

Ultimately, what it seeks is to effectively reduce the environmental impact of mobility, and at the lowest possible cost, said Nerja Council.


The Nerja SUMP is part of the Spanish Sustainable Mobility Strategy, whose objectives and guidelines are concentrated in 48 measures structured in five areas: planning of transport and its infrastructures, climate change and reduction of energy dependence, air quality and noise, health and safety, and demand management.

It is a tool that allows the council to access grants to carry out actions that bring the town closer to its SUMP objectives.


