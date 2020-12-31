MOJACAR was the first Almeria province town to welcome 2021.

The local population gathered in the Plaza del Fronton to see in the New Year at noon as the Santa Maria church bells struck 12 times.

For this rather different New Year’s Eve, the town hall handed out 200 bags that contained 12 almonds instead of the traditional grapes, with beer to toast 2021 instead of cava.

As it was a family celebration, children received their own bags with 12 jelly sweets and a soft drink so that they could celebrate traditionally, too.

Mojacar town hall decided to bring forward the New Year celebrations in order to comply with health and safety regulations and the curfew deadline.

Seeing in the New Year is a local tradition that goes back a long way, but all of the municipality’s other nationalities have gradually joined in, making it a truly multicultural celebration.

As in previous years, Mojacar’s mayor Rosmari Cano wanted to share the event with the people of the town, giving out the party bags so that she and her town hall team could toast the symbolic entrance of 2021 with them.

Over this most unusual Christmas, marked by the cancellation of so many traditional events, the town hall tried to retain the festive spirit’s hope and enthusiasm, above all for the little ones.

So, on the last day of the year while ensuring that all health and safety rules were complied with, there was entertainment for the children after the clock struck 12.

And for Mojacar’s older residents there was a tapas route in the Old Town and elsewhere to celebrate the arrival of 2021, a year that makes its entrance with an extraordinary amount of hope.

Mojacar bids farewell to 2020.