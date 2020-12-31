Man Leaps From Fourth Floor Apartment To Escape Fire

MAN leaps from a fourth floor apartment to escape a fire in Spain’s Valencia

A brave man leaped from the fourth floor of a burning building in Paiporta in Valencia as flames engulfed his home and surrounding apartments. Four other people had to be rescued from the building after suffering smoke inhalation while the rest of the building and surrounding properties were quickly evacuated.

The fire, which broke out at 2:08am on December 29 and whose cause is still unknown, has completely destroyed the building on L’Horta de Paiporta street. The mayor, Isabel Martin, and the councillor for Social Welfare, Rafa Gadea, have ensured that alternative housing is sourced for the occupants, some of whom are children.

The man who jumped from the building is being treated at La Fe hospital where his condition is currently unknown; the others rescued from the burning house were treated for smoke inhalation and have since been discharged.

