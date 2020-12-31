LIVERPOOL Slip Up Yet Again But Stay Three Points Clear At The Top of the Premiership

Liverpool played out a goalless draw on Wednesday night with Newcastle at St James Park, to stay top of the Premier League by three points, but, the Reds have now won just two points in four days, drawing six games already this season, with Manchester United playing Aston Villa tomorrow, Thursday, where a win for United will bring them level on points with Liverpool but still second by goal difference.

It was Toon boss Steve Bruce’s 60th birthday, so he could not have wished for a happier result, in a game where Klopp’s team had all the best chances, but Newcastle’s keeper, Karl Darlow, played magnificently throughout the match, to keep Mo Salah and company at bay, which has to be a worry for Jurgen Klopp, after last season his team could not stop scoring goals, but now, Liverpool have a record of just four wins in 14 matches this season.

