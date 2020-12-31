La Liga Side SD Eibar Will Return Over €350,000 To Supporters

LA Liga Side SD Eibar have announced that they will return over €350,000 to season-ticket supporters within the coming days.

SD Eibar announced that it will return more than €350,000 to 3,200 season-ticket holders who pay their fee annually, an amount that corresponds to the eight matches played in the second half of 2020 of which, because of COVID-19, could not be enjoyed in person.

Eibar has not yet been able to win in any of the eight matches played at Ipurúa during the 2020-21 season, managing four draws and four loses, which leaves them currently sitting in 16th place, four points off the bottom.

The club has already had to pay out more than €300,000, in this case to 5,137 supporters in July, which corresponded to six games played behind closed doors at the beginning of the COVID pandemic.

Eibar has been one of the most affected by not being able to play their matches in front of their supporters.

