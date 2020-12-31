Junta de Extremadura Announces New Curfew and Restrictions

THE Junta de Extremadura announces further restrictions are to be imposed for the next 14 days which include a new 10 pm curfew.

After tonight’s NYE celebrations, the new curfew will be 10 pm, although, in an extraordinary statement, the Minister of Health has advised that “all streets and all catering establishments must be empty on New Year’s Eve” because “there is no reason to celebrate”.

Other measures to be introduced from January 1 include; the capacity of shops is limited to 30 per cent, the hotel industry will not be allowed more than four people to sit at a table and non-regulated sports competitions are suspended.

The move has been made to try to stop the spread of the pandemic after Extremadura registered the highest cumulative incidence rate in Spain over the last seven days (250 per 100,000 inhabitants) with the Regional Government of Extremadura already warned that it would allow meetings between family members only, and up to a maximum of ten.

According to the President of the Junta de Extremadura, Guillermo Fernández Vara, Extremadura is facing the “most complicated situation of the whole pandemic”, meaning “New Year’s Eve is not to be celebrated due to the bad situation.”

The Regional Minister of Health said: “[we] appeal, ask and beg society not to celebrate New Year’s Eve” as they announced four restriction measures which will come into force after New Year’s Eve, as of January 1, and which will be reviewed in 14 days:

Curfew: 10 pm.

Commercial capacity: 30%.

Hospitality: Groups of 4 people at the table.

Non-regulated sports competitions are prohibited.

