Jewellery Shop Thief Arrested In Malaga City Centre was a well-known criminal



The National Police arrested a 38-year-old habitual criminal today, Wednesday, December 30, when he attempted to rob a jewellery shop in Malaga city centre.

The suspect has a history of crime, and is well-known to Malaga National Police, having been charged with three violent robberies, plus he has two previous convictions, including a prison sentence, and also has a restraining order in place against him.

The man is currently in police custody in Malaga, while the case against him is investigated.

