Huge Shark Corpse Washes Up On Beach In Spain’s Alicante

HUGE shark corpse washes up on a beach in San Juan in Spain’s Alicante

A massive shark, measuring over two measures in length, was found washed up on the beach in San Juan in Spain’s Alicante on Wednesday morning, December 31. The species hasn’t yet been identified but members of the Guardia Civil were quickly on the scene and they will organise for the body to be removed and examined. Experts will now seek to determine the shark’s cause of death.

Great white sharks have previously been spotted in the strait of Gibraltar, and one shark expert, Lexine Heaney, has claimed that the warming of the Mediterranean seas will bring sharks closer to our shores.

“Rising water temperatures are seeing sharks move further afield in the waters and the Mediterranean will become a hotbed – Spain’s beaches need the protective shark nets for the public,” Lexine said.

