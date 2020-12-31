Guardia Civil attacked while defending Vice President’s home

AN anti-feminist was arrested for trying to attack a Guardia Civil officer in front of the home Pablo Iglesias and Irene Montero in Galapagar, Madrid.

The events took place at around 6pm on December 30 when the man attempted to attack the Guardia Civil officer who was protecting the home of the Vice President of the Government and the Minister for Equality, according to national Spanish daily 20 minutos.

The man, named Francisco Zugasti., Is one of the people who normally takes part in the concentrations that have been in place for months outside Iglesias and Montero’s home, as can be seen in different entries on his social media accounts.

Zugasti is a supporter of Vox and Hazte Oir, and chairs Projusticia, an anti-feminist group that claims there are false complaints related to gender violence. In 2017, he attacked the dean of the Complutense University Faculty of Law, who he pushed and tore his shirt during protests on campus.

He was arrested for an attack on the authority.

