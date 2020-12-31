Former Worker Steals JCB and Causes Over €4Million in Damage at Mercedes Factory

Former Mercedes Worker Steals JCB and Causes Over €4Million in Damage at The Factory.

A man steals a JCB, damages 50 Mercedes vans, and then wrecks a car plant in Vitoria Spain. No, this is not a joke, the guy is still in police custody while a judge decides what to do with him. The former employee of the German firm travelled 21 kilometres with the stolen JCB before entering the plant and causing all the damage, said police.

The 38-year-old man, a former employee of the German multinational Daimler, was arrested this morning,Thursday, on charges of causing damage to fifty Mercedes Benz vans in Vitoria, and of stealing the JCB, for which he caused the damage with. The man stole the excavator in Legutiano (Álava), 21 kilometres from Vitoria, at midnight, and drove along the road causing more damage until he reached the parking lot where the German multinational stores the finished vans that are going to go on the market for sale. “The security guard nearly shot at him, thinking that he was going to run over him,” explained a worker from the firm.

After breaking the access barriers and some of the perimeter projections, the detainee has attacked fifty vans, causing damage that the company has estimated at “millions”, although without quantifying the full amount. Sources at the plant believe that the damages may amount, in Mercedes alone vans lone, to between two and five million euros. Each van is valued at around 40,000 euros, but the damage caused has gone far beyond the vehicles themselves.

