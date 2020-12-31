FASHION Designer Alexander Wang Accused Of Sexually Assaulting Male Models, including groping and drugging them



FASHION designer, 37-year-old Alexander Wang, was accused, on Monday, December 28, of sexual assault, including groping and drugging a number of male and transgender models, as they all went public on social media with their claims against him, but none revealed their identities.

-- Advertisement --



According to the Daily Mail, a company called Sh* Model Management, that apparently acts as a fashion industry watchdog, shared the collective stories anonymously on Instagram, where they went viral, one of their posts reading, “Alexander Wang is an alleged sexual predator, many male models, and trans models have come out and spoken about the alleged sexual abuse that Alexander Wang has inflicted upon them. It is important to show your support to these victims by unfollowing Alexander Wang and boycotting his clothing line”.

One model who shared his name was Owen Mooney, who had previously uploaded his video about Wang onto TikTok, claims Wang violated him in 2017 in a busy New York City club, “I was by myself at one point and this guy next to me obviously took at advantage of the fact that no one could f**king move. He just started touching me up, like, fully up my leg, in my crotch. It made me freeze completely because I was in so much shock. And then I look to my left to see who it was and it was a really famous fashion designer and I just couldn’t believe that he was doing that to me.”

Another accuser, a trans man, said Wang spiked his water with MDMA whilst they drove from a party in a limousine, “A few moments after, they noticed they were rolling and had been giving Molly water. This was a regular occurrence, because a year after being told this story, I also heard other people confirm that they also got drugged on the way to any after-party”.

__________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Fashion Designer Alexander Wang Accused Of Sexually Assaulting Male Models”.

For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and, Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.