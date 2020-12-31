FAMOUS Priory Rehab Clinic Sold For £1.08bn to a private equity firm



The world-famous Priory rehab clinic, in Roehampton, South London, favoured by celebrities trying to get clean-up and kick their alcohol or drugs addictions, has been sold as part of a bulk purchase by a Dutch private equity firm, Waterland, for £1.08bn.

World-famous celebrities who have passed through the doors of The Priory include, Eric Clapton, Amy Winehouse, Paul Gascoigne, Katie Price, and Kate Moss.

The deal comprises a package of 450 smaller UK-based clinics, owned by The Priory Group, specialising in the treatment of eating disorders, mental health problems, and alcohol and drug addictions, and it is reported that Waterland will combine this project with the German company, Median, who provide neurology and rehabilitation treatments, to create “Europe’s leading rehabilitation and mental health services providers”.