FAMOUS Priory Rehab Clinic Sold For £1.08bn to a private equity firm
The world-famous Priory rehab clinic, in Roehampton, South London, favoured by celebrities trying to get clean-up and kick their alcohol or drugs addictions, has been sold as part of a bulk purchase by a Dutch private equity firm, Waterland, for £1.08bn.
World-famous celebrities who have passed through the doors of The Priory include, Eric Clapton, Amy Winehouse, Paul Gascoigne, Katie Price, and Kate Moss.
The deal comprises a package of 450 smaller UK-based clinics, owned by The Priory Group, specialising in the treatment of eating disorders, mental health problems, and alcohol and drug addictions, and it is reported that Waterland will combine this project with the German company, Median, who provide neurology and rehabilitation treatments, to create “Europe’s leading rehabilitation and mental health services providers”.
Germany’s largest provider of rehabilitation and neurology treatments, to create “Europe’s leading rehabilitation and mental health services providers”. The combined group will be able to treat 260,000 patients across 570 clinics. to create one of the world’s largest private mental health services providers.
Waterland director, Dr Carsten Rahlfs said, “Priory Group and Median have strong reputations in clinical excellence and in delivering high-quality patient care. I believe that bringing together both organisations will build a powerful platform to deliver world-class healthcare services across Europe, encompassing rehabilitation, and mental health treatments”.
Dr André Schmidt, the Median chief executive, said, “We are delighted to be partnering with a company and team as prestigious as Priory Group. They have a strong reputation for delivering innovation and quality care for patients in the UK”.
