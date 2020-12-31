Family business turned franchise donates 400 kilos of grapes

A GREENGROCER’S in Cantabria has donated 400 kilos of grapes for New Year’s Eve to the regional Health Service.

Fruterias Gama has donated the grapes which will go to the healthcare workers and patients in Valdecilla, Sierrallana and Laredo Hospital.

The Laguatasig Arcos family, who represent Fruterias Gama, presented the grapes yesterday, Wednesday, December 30, to the management of the Cantabria Health Department. The grapes were transported with all health requirements in place.

The family said that they wanted to contribute something to make sure that everyone in hospital in the area would be able to see in the New Year with their 12 lucky grapes, and “for a few moments, forget about the difficult situation which our country is going through”.

Having started out as a small business, the company has now become a franchise, and they say that the donation is also a way to thank everyone who has placed their trust in them.

Their shops offer 10 per cent discount to anyone who is unemployed, furloughed or retired.

