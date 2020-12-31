Families That Refuse To Vaccinate Relatives May Lose Guardianship

FAMILIES that refuse to get their elderly relatives vaccinated against Covid-19 may lose their guardianship

The Prosecutor’s Office in Sevilla announced on Wednesday, December 30 that family members who refuse to allow their elderly relatives living in care homes to be vaccinated against Covid-19 could stand to “lose the guardianship of the person.”

Current legislation states that all residents of care homes in Spain should be vaccinated unless there is a medical contraindication; however, prosecutor Norberto Sotomayor has already faced his first case of a relative refusing to give permission. Sotomayor is expecting many more cases of refusal in the coming days and weeks, and on Tuesday, December 29 requested information from all care homes on those relatives whose families expressed reluctance to give their loved one the vaccine.

“A person with full capacity can refuse to be vaccinated,” Sotomayor said. “The problem is when the decision must be made by someone else on their behalf. It is the same case as minors whose parents refuse to have blood transfused even though the doctors say it is necessary, such as in the case of Jehovah’s Witnesses.”

