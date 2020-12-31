Excavation reveals important castle ruins

EXCAVATION work at the Nalda Castle in La Rioja has uncovered the ruins of the Tower of Homage.

The remains show the appearance which the castle would have had when it was devastated during the Napoleonic War in the 19th century.

Beneath the piles of rubble, floor and both inner and outer walls have been found. The walls measures up to two metres and make up a structure which has three rooms at least.

The outer walls are two metres thick, and the structure is located three metres above the rest of the ruins of the castle. It is therefore thought that it is the main building of the castle, the Tower of Homage.

This structure is part of the final stages of life of the castle, when it was an administrative building to store documents mainly, and a place of residence only when certain matters needed to be resolved.

There is a description of the building in old document, although it doesn’t mention the tower.

When Napoleonic soldiers entered the castle in 1808, they destroyed much of the building, the furnishings and even documents stored there. According to historical records, in 1842, it was totally ruined.

