Ethiopian ‘symbol of integration’ found dead

AN Ethiopian refugee, considered to be a symbol of integration in Italy, has been found dead on her farm.

Agitu Ideo Gudeta, 42, was killed on Tuesday, December 29, by an employee on her farm in Trento, northern Italy, where she raised goats to make cheese, local media reported.

The killer, a 32-year-old Ghanaian man, confessed to the police that he had beaten her to death with a hammer after raping her.

Her body was found in a bedroom by a friend who had planned to meet her and went looking for her when she did not turn up for the appointment.

Gudeta fled Ethiopia in 2010 , after participating in protests against the expropriation of land from local farmers by multinationals.

Upon arriving in Italy, she settled in the Valle del Fersina area and used municipal lands that were not being used to set up a farm and build a company that sells cheeses and cosmetic products. It soon became a success and she was used as an example of integration in Italy.

