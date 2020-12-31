England’s top medic Chris Whitty worked on Covid wards over Christmas

England’s top medic, Professor Chris Whitty was spotted working on Covid wards over the Christmas weekend.

THE country’s Chief Medical Officers and consultant physician at Unversity College London Hospitals Trust turned up for shifts on the north London hospital’s respiratory ward as the capital was overwhelmed with new cases.

At the end of November, Professor Whitty, 54, revealed he would be working on the wards over Christmas and urged the public to follow government guidelines to combat the spread of Covid.

But London Hospitals have been struggling with a huge spike in coronavirus patients, with more people currently admitted that in the first peak.

Professor Whitty’s efforts to help over the festive period have been praised.

Dr Neil Stone, who works at the hospital, tweeted late on Christmas Eve: ‘A very happy Christmas to everyone and especially all the #NHS workers – in particular our fantastic ID team (including [Dr Michael Marks] and [Professor Whitty]) who will be on the wards so the rest of us can have a bit of time off! ‘Next year will be better!’

