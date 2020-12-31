DANNII Minogue given medical exemption to quarantine at home because of claustrophobia

New documents have emerged which reveal that Dannii Minogue, sister of pop sensation Kylie Minogue, had a ‘confidential plan’ which allowed her to quarantine at home rather than race a hefty $2,800 fine or 14 days in a Gold Coast hotel. The TV personality was forced to self-isolate in July when production of The Masked Singer Australia was halted after several crew members were diagnosed with coronavirus.

It seems that Ms Minogue’s plan allowed her to skip the two week hotel quarantine required by other members of the crew and go straight to her home with her son because she suffers from crippling claustrophobia.

‘I wouldn’t ask for a “celebrity” treatment or to have anything special granted to,’ Ms Minogue told reporters after the incident.

‘I went by the book, I made sure my priority was keeping everyone safe – everyone.’

‘I took a lot of time to pull the whole thing together so that the Queensland Government were happy, the Queensland health officials were happy and that I’m happy. I added extra things into (the COVID-19 safe plan) so I know that I can sleep at night.’

