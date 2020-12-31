COULD ‘Frexit’ Be Next? Macron Urged To Make A French Referendum



President Macron of France has been urged by Charles-Henri Gallois, the President of Generation Frexit, a political movement set up in France in July 2020, who are building up quite following in social media, to give the citizens of France the chance to vote in a referendum to decide their own future, after the UK sealed Brexit and took back control of their own decisions from Brussels, something that Gallois’s movement want as well for France.

On Wednesday morning he tweeted, “Let France be next and #TakeBackControl as well, leaving this harmful, paralysing and ruinous EU. If France is a democratic country, we must also give a voice to the people about our EU membership. A fortiori when we know that the membership conditions have changed significantly since the vote on the Maastricht Treaty!. The sovereign wish of a people to live according to its own laws, the United Kingdom is renewing this fundamental right that the European Union confiscated from them for too long”.

Gallois also posted a link to a website – referendum-frexit.org – where it shows statistics relating to Brexit, stating that France’s EU contribution will increase to €29billion, from €24billion, a €5billion increase, which Gallois says is the “equivalent of 720 hospitals or 14,000 schools that will not be built”, also pointing out the ‘EU recovery plan’ in the aftermath of Covid-19 pandemic, which will “bind France until 2058, and cost us dearly, €40 billion net”.

He continued, “It is much more than if we had taken this loan directly on our own. Moreover, we will not have the free use of this money! It is the European Commission which will decide. It has already cost us hundreds of billions of euros. However, the situation in France has continued to deteriorate. With covid-19, we are now in full collapse. The time has therefore come to take stock of the European Union. We must vote by referendum on our membership of the European Union: respect for democracy and the future of the French people require it”.

