COSTA BLANCA NORTH ROTARY FELLOWSHIP donated €500 to Caritas in Moraira.

“It has been a tough Christmas for many, especially those who have lost their jobs or had their income reduced due to the pandemic,” said Rotary’s Helen Chapman.

-- Advertisement --



“Caritas have been doing so much excellent work over the Christmas period but, sadly the need will still be there in the New Year. Please give generously if you see requests to help them.”

To find out more about Rotary Fellowship, visit the www.rotaryfellowshipcbn.com website while readers interested in joining should email the info@rotaryfellowshipcbn.com address.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Costa Blanca North Caritas helps Caritas.” For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.