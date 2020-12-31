COMEDIAN John Bishop Says Covid Is ‘The Worst Illness I Ever Had’, after testing positive for the virus over Christmas

Liverpool comedian, the 54-year-old John Bishop, took to Instagram to tell his army of fans all about his coronavirus episode, and how it has left him and his wife Melanie feeling, after both of them tested positive for the virus over Christmas, even posting the message he received from the NHS.

John wrote, “This has been the worst illness I have ever had. Incredible headaches, muscle, and joint pain, no appetite, nausea, dizziness, chronic fatigue like I didn’t know existed. My wife and I are fit non-smokers and this has wiped us out”, and pointed out that even though statistics say there is a high survival rate, people should not take it lightly, “that doesn’t mean I would wish this experience on anyone”.

Showing how well-loved he is, a whole host of celebrity friends tweeted John Bishop back, wishing him well, including footballers Jamie Redknapp, and Robbie Keane, TV presenters Paddy Mc Guinness, and Gabby Logan, and Vicky McClure, the ‘Line Of Duty’ star.

