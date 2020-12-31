CHRISTMAS SCHOOL supports working families in Aguilas in Murcia, and will run until January 8.

The Aguilas City Council launched the Christmas school program with the aim of helping working families take care of children over the festive period. The school will ensure that the children have access to leisure and cultural activities over the holidays, and that families are better able to balance family life and work.

The program will run up until January 8, 2021 and entry is free as the program has been subsidised. Children from zero to 12 years can attend and there are 42 children currently enrolled in the program.

The City Council hopes to provide a similar program over the Easter period too.

