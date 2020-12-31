Catalonia closes 2020 with almost 400,000 Covid infections since start of pandemic

Catalonia closes 2020 with almost 400,000 Covid infections and 17,000 deaths since the start of the pandemic.

ACCORDING to data managed by the Generalitat, there have been 3,982 new cases in the last 24 hours, meaning Catalonia ends the year with a total of 397,936 positives and the threat of a third wave looming.

The pandemic has also left a trail of fatalities along the way, 17,060 since March.

In the first part of the Christmas holidays, between December 21 and 27, more than 13,000 new infections were registered, 40 per cent more than two weeks ago.

Meanwhile, the cumulative incidence stands at 341 cases per 100,000 inhabitants, well above the 250 considered as extreme risk by the Ministry of Health.

Hopes are high for the success of the vaccine which began being administered on Sunday, December 27, and 3,053 people have so far received the first dose of immunisation.

