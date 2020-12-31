Bullet Holes Found in Patrol Car Window After Car Crashes into River

BULLET holes have been found in the patrol car window after the car crashed into the river yesterday morning in the Spanish City of San Sabastian.

An agent’s body was found hours after the Ertzaintza patrol car crashed into the Urumea river in Spain. The car had entered the water at 3.30 am after officers had been patrolling the María Cristina bridge area.

The Urban Guard of San Sebastián and the Ertzaintza are currently investigating the incident, especially in light of the fact that bullet holes were found in the car window, and the shots had been fired from inside the car.

This raises the possibility that the deceased agent, Iñigo Echarri had shot out the window in an attempt to free himself. The second officer was able get free from the car, and was admitted to hospital with hypothermia. Investigations continue.

