BREXIT Britain Warned Biden Wants Trade Deal With EU Before UK and could be 2022 before anything happens

The UK was warned today, December 31, that any Brexit trade deal with the US was very unlikely to happen until 2022, as president-elect Joe Biden wants to concentrate on sealing a trade deal with the EU first, with experts believing Biden has not been happy with the way the previous UK governments have all tried to make deals with Donald Trump, with Biden, as a result, preferring to deal with the EU.

Trade talks temporarily halted in October when the US election took importance, but it has been rumoured that Joe Biden will make Anthony Blinken his secretary of state, if so, he is a man who said about Brexit in a 2019 podcast, “It is a total mess. This is not just the dog that caught the car, this is the dog that caught the car and the car goes into reverse and runs over the dog”.

Charles Kupchan, a prominent political advisor who advised Clinton and Obama, told Politico when asked about post-Brexit US-UK relations, “When you wanted to get something done with Europe, you made the first or perhaps the second call to London. In 2021, you’re still going to call London, but that call will be lower down in the queue. Britain doesn’t have a seat at the table anymore”.

And Lewis Lukens, a deputy US ambassador to the UK under both Obama and Trump, commented, “I’d say the best-case scenario for a deal is 2022”.

