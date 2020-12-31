Shutting all schools still might not be enough to control ‘mutant’ Covid, SAGE warns.

-- Advertisement --



Government advisors believe Tier 4 isn’t enough to bring the R number below 1 – and even if every school was to shut until March, it still might not work- the R number is the average number of people infected by each person with Covid-19. If it rises above 1, then the virus grows exponentially.

SAGE advisors sounded the grim warning in newly-revealed files that show the new variant may be spreading 71% more quickly. They also said the two-metre rule is “likely” to have to be “reconsidered” in light of the new variant. This could lead to people being told they can only break the two-metre rule they are wearing a mask.

The committee agreed “primary actions” to cut transmission would include “reducing social contacts; effective testing and tracing; robust outbreak identification and control; support to ensure effective isolation and quarantine; and population vaccination remain essential. Population-level approaches to further reduce contact between people are likely to be necessary, such as extending Tier 4; changing the operation of schools/ universities; travel restrictions between regions and internationally; and/or introducing a national lockdown.”

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “SAGE Advisors Warns Government School Closures Might Not be Enough to Control ‘mutant’ Covid”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.