Breaking News: Gibraltar deal agreed at last minute

REPORTS are being received that a last-minute deal between Gibraltar, Spain and the UK has been agreed.

With this deal Gibraltar will be allowed access to Schengen and a Customs Union. Rather than having Spanish officers manning border control, this will be undertaken by European Frontex forces under a four-year contract.

-- Advertisement --



Spain will be responsible for Schengen liaison and the entire agreement will have to be approved by the European Union.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “BREAKING NEWS: Gibraltar deal agreed”.