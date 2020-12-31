Former Manchester United, Chelsea and Scotland boss Tommy Docherty Dies Aged 92.

Former Manchester United, Chelsea, Aston Villa and Scotland manager Tommy Docherty has passed away after a long illness at the age of 92. Docherty began his playing career at Celtic but made his name playing more than 300 league games for Preston North End as a right-half in the 1950s. Finishing his career at Arsenal and then Chelsea, he also represented Scotland 25 times and was part of the squad that competed in the 1958 World Cup in Sweden.

-- Advertisement --



The Scot famously oversaw United’s relegation to the second division in 1974, although he brought them back up as champions the following year. He also guided United to an FA Cup final win over Bob Paisley’s Liverpool in 1977. Docherty’s managerial career spanned over 30 years and saw him coach Aston Villa, Derby County, Porto and a host of other teams.

It was his former club that led the tributes to the man often referred to as ‘The Doc’. A United tweet read: “We are deeply saddened by the passing of Tommy Docherty, who led us to FA Cup victory in 1977 with a thrilling, attacking team in the best traditions of Manchester United.”

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Former Manchester United, Chelsea and Scotland boss Tommy Docherty Dies Aged 92”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.