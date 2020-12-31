BORIS JOHNSON’S Father Stanley Applies For A French Passport to keep his ties with Europe



Boris Johnson’s father, the 80-year-old Stanley Johnson, told RTL radio today, Thursday, December 31, while speaking fluent French, that he is applying for a French passport so that he can become a citizen of France, and keep ties with the EU after Brexit, which at midnight tonight comes into action. Mr Johnson of course is a former member of the European Parliament, and he voted ‘remain’ in the 2016 referendum, and he told RTL, “If I understand it correctly, I am French. My mother was born in France, her mother was totally French, as was her grandfather. So for me, it is about reclaiming what I already have. And that makes me very happy. I will always be a European, that’s for sure. One cannot tell the British people you are not Europeans. Having a tie with the European Union is important”.

His son, the UK prime minister, said yesterday, Wednesday, “This is not the end of Britain as a European country. We are in many ways the quintessential European civilisation, and we will continue to be that”.

