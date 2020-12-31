THE best rescues of the year from the RSPCA, include a variety of weird and wonderful situations that animals have gotten themselves into during 2020.

The RSPCA has been able to help many animals during the year and wanted to share some, to raise some smiles “after this challenging year”. The rescues include a squirrel behind a fridge and even a badger with its bottom stuck in a fence.

Emily Stodart, RSPCA Inspector found a goat at a local bus stop where he had definitely been making his presence known to the locals. Emily said, “It’s certainly not something you see every day.

“When we got there, we found he had been making his way through a few gardens before stopping at the bus stop.”

Another rescue involved a family cockapoo pup, that had managed to get itself tangled up in the workings of a reclining chair. The Hampshire Fire and Rescue Service had to rescue the pup who they nicknamed Pudding, from a home in Portsmouth in October.

A further rescue involved a seal that was not getting enough exercise over the Christmas period, so it had snuck into a warehouse that contained gym equipment and was found among the treadmills.

