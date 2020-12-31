IT will be a cold start to the New Year according to the weather forecast from the Spanish Meteorological Agency, Aemet.

-- Advertisement --



Following the departure of Storm Bella, another Polar Air Mass has arrived, bringing with it cold, snow and ice on New Year’s Eve and the early hours of New Year’s Day.

There will be heavy snow in areas of Spain, accompanied by strong wind and storms in the north, Aemet reports.

Inland areas will see freezing temperatures in the early hours, although the climate will be more bearable throughout the rest of the day.

On the first day of the New Year, Cataluña, Ceuta, Melilla and the Balearic Islands will see rains, which will fall as snow in many parts of Andalucia, and below zero temperatures will see ice forming even throughout the day in mountainous areas.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Be prepared for a freezing start to the New Year”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.