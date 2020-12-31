Andalucia ends 2020 with its highest number of single-day cases in whole of December

Andalucia ends 2020 with its highest number of single-day coronavirus cases in the whole of December.

ACCORDING to data from the Junta de Andalucia, there have been 1,714 new coronavirus cases registered in the last 24 hours, 300 more than yesterday and the highest figure for December.

In addition, there have been 23 deaths, six more than on Wednesday, December 30.

The total number of those infected by the coronavirus since the beginning of the pandemic in the Community now stands at 261,186, while there have been 5,158 Covid-related deaths.

On a positive note, some 233,129 patients have recovered from the killer virus, 1,356 of them in the last 24 hours.

