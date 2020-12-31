Almost 14,000 Covid patients in Spain will see in 2021 from a hospital bed.

AND of these, the most serious, some 2,000, will do so from ICU.

According to health data, one in 10 hospital beds in hospitals across the country is currently occupied by a patient with coronavirus, and 21 per cent of ICU’s have at least one Covid patient.

And the ‘Christmas effect’ is expected to raise pressure on the health service.

In total, 11,905 covid patients are being treated for the killer virus on regular hospital wards.

Of these 3,089 patients are admitted to hospitals in Catalonia, 1,975 in Madrid and 1,875 in the Valencian Community.

There are a further 2,035 ‘serious’ cases with patients fighting for their lives in ICU, with the highest figure in Catalonia (433), Valencian Community (306), Madrid (301), and Andalucia (212).

This represents 21.3 per cent of the total ICU beds in Spain, but in Catalonia and the Balearic Islands, they exceed the average with 34 and 31.5 per cent respectively.

While the situation has been alleviated slightly with the discharge of 1,454 patients in the last 24 hours, health experts fear contagions due to Christmas celebrations could increase the pressure in coming weeks.

