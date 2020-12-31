Almost 14,000 Covid patients in Spain will see in 2021 from a hospital bed

By
Tara Rippin
-
0
Almost 14,000 Covid patients in Spain will see in 2021 from a hospital bed
CREDIT: Twitter

Almost 14,000 Covid patients in Spain will see in 2021 from a hospital bed.

AND of these, the most serious, some 2,000, will do so from ICU.

-- Advertisement --

According to health data, one in 10 hospital beds in hospitals across the country is currently occupied by a patient with coronavirus, and 21 per cent of ICU’s have at least one Covid patient.

And the ‘Christmas effect’ is expected to raise pressure on the health service.


In total, 11,905 covid patients are being treated for the killer virus on regular hospital wards.

Of these 3,089 patients are admitted to hospitals in Catalonia, 1,975 in Madrid and 1,875 in the Valencian Community.


There are a further 2,035 ‘serious’ cases with patients fighting for their lives in ICU, with the highest figure in Catalonia (433), Valencian Community (306), Madrid (301), and Andalucia (212).

This represents 21.3 per cent of the total ICU beds in Spain, but in Catalonia and the Balearic Islands, they exceed the average with 34 and 31.5 per cent respectively.

While the situation has been alleviated slightly with the discharge of 1,454 patients in the last 24 hours, health experts fear contagions due to Christmas celebrations could increase the pressure in coming weeks.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Almost 14,000 Covid patients in Spain will see in 2021 from a hospital bed”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.





Previous articleSwitzerland Denies Rumours Of Covid Vaccine Causing Death
Tara Rippin
Tara Rippin
https://www.euroweeklynews.com/
Tara Rippin is a reporter for Spain’s largest English-speaking newspaper, Euro Weekly News, and is responsible for the Costa Blanca region.
She has been in journalism for more than 20 years, having worked for local newspapers in the Midlands, UK, before relocating to Spain in 1990.
Since arriving, the mother-of-one has made her home on the Costa Blanca, while spending 18 months at the EWN head office in Fuengirola on the Costa del Sol.
She loves being part of a community that has a wonderful expat and Spanish mix, and strives to bring the latest and most relevant news to EWN’s loyal and valued readers.

Share your story with us by emailing newsdesk@euroweeklynews.com, by calling +34 951 38 61 61 or by messaging our Facebook page www.facebook.com/EuroWeeklyNews

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here