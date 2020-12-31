ALMERIA beats Seville in honey production for Andalucia.

The honey season finished with Almeria leading the way in the Andalucian province, and it produced a massive 1,500 tons of honey. Seville was second with 1,352 tons and Malaga third with 1,248 tons.

Almeria is home to an amazing 1,29,000 hives that have been registered and these are taken care of by over 1,000 beekeepers. Almanzora and the Alpujarras produce most honey for the province.

The sweet honey is flavoured mainly by the orange blossom, rosemary and albaida plants that the bees feed on. In 2021 Andalucia will see an impressive 9.4 million euros invested in beekeeping by the Ministry of Agriculture, Livestock, Fisheries and Sustainable Development.

