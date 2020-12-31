THE Albanchez pig farm has been stopped, while the Cantoria chicken farm extension looks set to go ahead.

Protestors recently took to the streets by car, to protest the plans for a pig farm in Albanchez in the Almanzora Valley. The plans had been heatedly opposed due to the smells and negative effects that a pig farm would have on the area. The farm had planned to house a massive 2,496 pigs.

The Albanchez City Council has denied approval for the farm after arguments were presented stating that the farm would not generate employment for the area, and would smell, which would affect residents. It was also considered that granting approval for one farm would make it easier for other farms to gain permission at a later date.

